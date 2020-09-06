An observer with an American flag, stands in front of the Cathedral Basilica of Saint Louis during a memorial service for St. Louis Metropolitan Police Officer Tamarris L. Bohannon in St. Louis on Sunday, September 6, 2020. Bohannon died on Sunday, Aug. 30, 2020, after being shot in the head by a suspect during a disturbance call on Saturday, Aug. 29, 2020. Photo by Bill Greenblatt/UPI