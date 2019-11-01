SOUTH CITY (KMOV.com) - A South City home had to be treated Friday for a large nest of Yellow Jackets that had built a nest inside the walls.
Charles Jordan with Paske Pest Control says his company received a call about the wasps at the home near Tower Grove Park.
“The goal is to find the source where they are going in and out of and apply the chemical and take care of the nest,” said Jordan.
He believe the wasps got through the brick of the home and built a nest. The residents were tipped off after hearing the wasps buzzing in the wall. Jordan says they were Yellow Jackets -- one of the most aggressive types of wasps.
"You could tell it was a nice amount of activity in there," said Jordan. “We are in the month of November and a nice swarm like that… I can guarantee you they’ve been there this whole summer.”
Jordan guesses there were up to 200 wasps living in the wall. Some of the wasps were even able to slip through and get into the room of the home. Jordan tells News 4 there were as many as 30 wasps flying around when he went in to treat the nest Friday.
“If I were dealing with honey bees then we’d have to go in there and remove the nest. With yellow jackets, you don’t have to do that. It’s just all about exterminating them and solving the problem.”
Jordan sprayed a pesticide on the nest and says that should kill the wasps. He says it's too dangerous to try and remove the wasps because they are known to attack.
“If you are running from the nest, they will follow you to the vehicle until you are no longer a threat," said Jordan.
Jordan says the wasps should die in the wall. He'll return in a week to make sure the are dead. If they're not, he'll re-treat the nest.
