ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Governor Mike Parson was the keynote speaker at a prayer breakfast Tuesday morning that honored officers who died in the line of duty.
Hundreds of law enforcement officers around the region were in attendance in St. Charles for the event. Joe Buck served as the MC for the event that was put on by the St. Louis Area Police Chiefs Association.
Governor Parson served in law enforcement for more than 20 years before running for public office.
“The thing I always tell the general public is, you are the only ones on the front line day in and day out, 24 hours a day every day of the year. You respond to a call and you have no choice where you go except you are going to get the call and you are going to respond whether that's a hot situation, whether that's helping someone, that's the life you live. That's the life you took an oath and you chose to do,” said Parson.
The event ended with a tribute to those local law enforcement officers who lost their lives while on duty.
