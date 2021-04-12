ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – Hundreds of spots are open for several upcoming COVID-19 vaccination clinics being hosted by CareSTL.
The organization is hosting three max vaccination clinics in St. Louis City and County over the next month. The Moderna vaccine will be administered. You can register by clicking here. Enter the code next to the location for your preferred site.
Anyone 18 and older is eligible for the vaccine in Missouri.
- Wednesday, April 14 (CODE 8568) 9 a.m. – 3 p.m., Northwest Law Academy, 5140 Riverview Blvd., St. Louis, Mo. 63120
- Tuesday, April 20 (CODE 35367) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m. LifeWise STL, 1321 S. 11th St., St. Louis, Mo. 63104
- Saturday, May 15 (CODE 53195) 9 a.m. – 4 p.m., The Spirit Church, 915 NW Plaza.
