ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- After a tough year, St. Louis Public School seniors celebrated the end of high school with a bit of fanfare. The students received their diplomas on the field of Busch Stadium, the first time ever for the home of the Cardinals to host a graduation.
Last summer, the class of 2020 was set to graduate at the stadium but it was canceled due to rising COVID-19 cases and an in-person ceremony this year meant the world for graduates like Kali Snow.
"It would have broken my little heart to walk across virtually instead of doing it the right way," said Snow. At the top of her class, she is the valedictorian for her school, Northwest Academy of Law.
The in-person graduation ceremony was also a big deal for her mom, and the hundreds of other parents, friends and loved ones that filled the stands.
"It's bittersweet because my oldest daughter didn’t get that, she graduated last year so she had to do it on Zoom. Watching [Kali] do it is going to be exciting," said Clemmie Manning.
Masks and social distancing were still required but it was a special moment for the class of 2021 who had so many of their traditions taken from them. Half of the schools participated in graduation Wednesday night and the other half will have graduation Thursday night.
After walking across home plate, Kali Snow is ready to take the next step. "I'm ready. I'm excited to start my new journey. I know its going to be a little different than high school so I am going to have to work harder but I'm ready," said Snow.
Snow will play basketball and study criminal justice at State Fair Community College in Sedalia, Mo. next fall.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.