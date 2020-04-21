JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of protesters marched in Jefferson City Tuesday to demand the state 'reopen' for business amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Reopen Missouri Rally began near the Capitol and protesters, many carrying signs and flags, then marched to the governor's mansion.
[READ: 'We're doing what we can': Parson speaks as protests to reopen Missouri pop up across the state]
Across the nation, protesters are demanding state leaders release a plan to reopen stay-at-home and other restrictions placed during the pandemic.
Gov. Parson said protesters are within their constitutional right to demonstrate and said the state is making strides.
