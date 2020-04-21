JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of protesters marched in Jefferson City Tuesday to demand the state 'reopen' for business amid the coronavirus outbreak.

Virus Outbreak Protest Missouri

A person holds a sign while waving a flag in the direction of people gathered voice their opposition to stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak outside the Missouri Capitol Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge a restart to the economy shutdown due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)

The Reopen Missouri Rally began near the Capitol and protesters, many carrying signs and flags, then marched to the governor's mansion.

[READ: 'We're doing what we can': Parson speaks as protests to reopen Missouri pop up across the state]

Across the nation, protesters are demanding state leaders release a plan to reopen stay-at-home and other restrictions placed during the pandemic.

Gov. Parson said protesters are within their constitutional right to demonstrate and said the state is making strides.

Copyright 2020 KMOV (Meredith Corporation). All rights reserved

Tags

Locations

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.