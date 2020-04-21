A woman holds a sign as she attends a rally outside the Missouri Capitol to protests stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people attended the rally to protest the restrictions and urge the reopening of businesses closed in an effort to slow the spread of the coronavirus . (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
A person holds a sign while waving a flag in the direction of people gathered voice their opposition to stay-at-home orders put into place due to the COVID-19 outbreak outside the Missouri Capitol Tuesday, April 21, 2020, in Jefferson City, Mo. Several hundred people gathered to protest the restrictions and urge a restart to the economy shutdown due to the coronavirus. (AP Photo/Jeff Roberson)
JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of protesters marched in Jefferson City Tuesday to demand the state 'reopen' for business amid the coronavirus outbreak.
The Reopen Missouri Rally began near the Capitol and protesters, many carrying signs and flags, then marched to the governor's mansion.
The gatherers demanded to go back to work and argued Governor Mike Parson is taking their freedom away.
"We are beyond what is constitutionally acceptable," said St. Charles resident Lonett Nordquist. "We deserve to be able to go back to work and support our families. And the fear that the media is pushing isn't true."
"We are at the end of the curve, not the peak," said David Varner, a protester from Ballwin. "We need to reopen the country. We want our lives back." St. Louis doctors have said St. Louis COVID-19 cases have not yet peaked, but the peak is expected late this week or early next.
Varner and his wife Janet say they have both had COVID-19 and recovered.
"Every paycheck is essential for that worker and we need, have the right to an economy that's functioning and that we can work in," explained Janet Varnder. "And if we wait much longer there won't be anything to go back to."
Medical experts say reopening the economy too soon will lead to a surge in cases and deaths across the state.
"If we rush too quickly now too many people will die and we will have to do this all over again," Dr. Alex Garza said Tuesday. Garza is leading the St. Louis region's task force to combat the spread of coronavirus. "I know we are all eager to return to some state of normalcy. We feel the urgency too but for the sake of our community and our economy we have to be sure we do this right. We don't get a second chance of doing this right."
Gov. Parson said protesters are within their constitutional right to demonstrate and said the state is making strides. He plans to be able to reopen many businesses on May 3.
"What we've been asking people all along is to stay at home," Governor Parson said recently. "That's what we're simply doing and going along with the guidelines of the state. They have every right to be there. We announced last week that we're going to open the state. We haven't changed and we're going to continue on that plan."
