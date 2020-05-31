EDWARDSVILLE, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- About 300 people marched in front of the Madison County Court House Sunday afternoon joining the nation in protest of police brutality.
"We're still having to deal with innocent people getting killed in the street for absolutely no reason at all," organizer Haylee Cathorall said.
Cathorall, an 18-year-old, organized the gathering and said it all started with a simple post on Facebook.
"I wanted to organize this because black lives do matter, and it doesn't sound like it from around the community we need to hear our voices," she said.
