COLUMBIA, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- MU Health Care in Columbia is looking to fill hundreds of open vaccine appointments this week for its mass vaccination event.
The event is at the Walsworth Family Columns Club at University of Missouri's football stadium and slots are open for Friday - Sunday, March 7.
Any Missouri resident, who is either 65 and older and those with high-risk conditions are welcome to sign up for an appointment.
To schedule an appointment, visit here. If you need help scheduling an appointment, you can call 573-771-CARE (2273).
