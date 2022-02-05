EAST ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of local men are ready to look their best after getting free suits during a giveaway event at the Sunshine Cultural Arts Center in East St. Louis.
The center also gave away shirts and shoes to men who stopped by. The men's involvement group at the center hosts suit giveaways four times a year.
