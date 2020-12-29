ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - Over two weeks ago, the COVID-19 vaccine was administered to the first healthcare workers in the St. Louis area.
Right now, vaccinations are underway at hospitals and long-term care facilities. However, hundreds of healthcare workers employed outside of hospital settings said they are still waiting to receive the vaccine.
Dr. Mimi Vo owns Vo Medical Clinic in South City. She said she’s tried contacting state and local leaders for weeks.
“I was there on day one calling all of the hospitals, calling all of the clinics, the department of health and senior services of Missouri, St. Louis City, St. Louis County trying to get some place for us to get vaccinated,” said Vo.
Dr. Vo said her staff treats about 10-20 COVID patients each day. She is also a physician with Mercy South and was vaccinated through the hospital, but was still concerned about protection for her staff.
Through social media, she found out that Lake Regional Hospital had extra doses of the vaccine for other healthcare workers. After submitting credentials, she and her team drove more than two hours to a Red Cross site in Lebanon, Missouri to get the vaccine.
“I think it’s frustrating because we are hearing that Walgreens and CVS will be rolling out the vaccines, which obviously is needed for the nursing home staff, and the nursing home patients, but I do feel that the community doctors who are on the frontlines working and we are seeing patients everyday that we should be considered at some point,” Vo said.
News 4 also spoke with Dr. Troy Dinkel, the President and Chief Medical Officer of Total Access Urgent Care. Dinkel said he’s sent paperwork to the state but is still waiting to find out when his staff of over 600 people will get the vaccine.
“Right now, we’re literally at the place of ordering the vaccine, we’ve placed our order now we just need delivery confirmation, so I am cautiously optimistic we will receive it by the end of the year,” Dinkel said.
According to the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services’ website, Phase 1a includes healthcare workers and residents and staff in long-term care facilities.
Monday, hundreds of residents and staff at long-term care facilities were given access to the vaccine. Dr. Vo and her team don’t understand why there doesn’t seem to be a vaccination plan in place for them.
“Whether that be Walgreens and CVS also vaccinate community healthcare workers as well as the nursing homes, or just say, 'Hey this nursing home is going to be vaccinating if you come and bring your credentials, you can be one to be vaccinated as well,” Vo said.
News 4 called and emailed the Missouri Department of Health and Senior Services multiple times asking for clarification on the priority list and when other frontline workers will get the vaccine. As of Tuesday, officials have not responded to our request for comment.
