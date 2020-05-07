ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of Goodwill locations in Missouri are back open for business. At this time only the stores in St. Charles, Jefferson and Franklin counties are open.
Goodwill has boxes outside to drop off donations in - they won't take them from your vehicle.
There are signs instructing customers to stay six feet from each other and the dressing rooms are closed.
Even with the restrictions customers are happy some Goodwill locations reopened.
“It means a lot. I get cabin fever very easily, so I was looking forward to Goodwill today,”
“I know everybody's been Spring cleaning for the last 45 days or so, so everybody's excited to get their donations up here for us,” said Store Manager Hannah Nesser.
The store has also changed their hours - they are now 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. to allow for extra time to clean and disinfect.
