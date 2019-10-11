CHESTERFIELD (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of area fourth graders may be talking with their parents and siblings about safety Friday night.
They took part in safety day exercises today in Chesterfield.
About 800-students from Pattonville and Parkway Schools got lessons on safe biking, first aid, drug prevention and much more.
It all took place at the North American headquarters for Bunge International.
"The most important thing is to get them to think about what they do," said Deb Seidel with Bunge. "We have a saying at Bunge: 'Stop, think about what you do,' and we hope they take that home "
The safety day activities are organized and paid for by Bunge.
Their employees volunteer to help run the day's events.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.