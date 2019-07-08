SOUTH ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - It was an unusual sight for people visiting Carondelet Park in south St. Louis Monday, hundreds of dead fish washed up at one of the lakes.
“Wow, it stinks too. Man, does it stink," said Danny Valentine.
Valentine says he's been fishing at the lake for more than four decades.
“I take my great-grandbabies up here and my grandkids, and we fish for catfish because they’re good eating," said Valentine.
News 4 asked the Missouri Department of Conservation what caused all the fish to die.
"We may have had a situation where some of the plant matter, due to the lack of sunlight, due to cloud cover may have died off. When that die off occurs, that decomposition takes oxygen out of the water," said Dan Zarlenga with the Missouri Department of Conservation.
Zerlenga says this is somewhat common during warmer months like July and August because heat also strips out oxygen from the water and suffocates the fish.
“While it is disconcerting to see all those dead fish, it’s not something that is a big surprise to see this time of the year," said Zerlenga. "For the most part, fish populations can rebound from this."
The St. Louis Parks and Recreation Department was out Monday removing the dead fish. Crews tells News 4 they plan to get in a boat Tuesday to remove the fish they can't reach with nets.
Zerlenga says the fish from that lake should be safe to eat once the dead ones are removed.
