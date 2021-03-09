CABONDALE, Ill. (KMOV.com) – Illinois residents looking to get a COVID-19 vaccine can sign up to receive one in Jackson County.

According to the Illinois Department of Public Health website, hundreds of appointments are available for people looking to get their first dose of the vaccine. Vaccines are being given to those in Phase 1a and 1b, including residents who are 65 years and older.

Jackson County is giving the vaccines out at the Carbondale Civic Center. The building is located about 100 miles southeast of downtown St. Louis. Click here to make an appointment.