ST. LOUIS COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Volunteers with St. Louis County Animal Care and Control (ACC) will have to reapply and interview for jobs as of Friday.
Their last day in their current role is Thursday.
“We’ve had almost no effort to put everybody on the same page,” said ACC volunteer Beth Wasserstrom.
The County Pet Adoption Center on Baur Boulevard in Olivette has more than 400 volunteers.
In an email Friday from Spring Schmidt with the County’s Department of Public Health, which oversees ACC, Schmidt called the changes a reboot to the structure.
“Let me be clear: the ACC Volunteer Program is NOT being terminated. However, we are restructuring the process. And we ask that you be patient as we move forward,” the emailed stated.
Many volunteers feel they are being terminated. Some feel they are being retaliated against for speaking out about issues at the shelter.
“The term they are using is reboot, but the term we understand and saw in documents is termination,” said Wasserstrom.
Wasserstrom said she started volunteering at the Pet Adoption Center in 2017 as a way to spend time with her children.
She said there are many issues creating chaos at the shelter and she worries what will happen if Friday’s deadline holds.
“On Saturday we had 48 volunteers and we still couldn’t get everything done. So I’m concerned for the safety and quality of life for animals when we suddenly go from that many volunteers down to nothing,” Wasserstrom said.
Schmidt stated at last week’s St. Louis County Council meeting that an audit of the center brought about many of the new changes.
Attorney Daniel Kolde is representing some of the ACC volunteers. He said he hand-delivered a demand letter to the county on Monday. He asked the county to respond to his correspondence by 5 p.m. Tuesday. The county did not respond by that deadline.
The attorney is requesting the volunteers remain active and that there’s more transparency from the county. He said the volunteers currently have not filed any litigation and they would prefer to talk things out with the county.
The new application for volunteers is posted online.
It is expected this will be discussed in the public comment portion of Tuesday's St. Louis County Council meeting.
Below is the email from Friday sent to volunteers.
Dear Volunteers:
On behalf of our leadership, I apologize for any confusion and misunderstanding surrounding the reboot of the ACC Volunteer Program. Let me be clear: the ACC Volunteer Program is NOT being terminated. However, we are restructuring the process. And we ask that you be patient as we move forward toward our mutual goals of strengthening the ACC program and caring for the animals.
All of us are here for the same reason: we love animals and want to see as many of them adopted into loving homes as possible.
Our primary focus with the reboot is to update the volunteer program, ensure records are accurate and complete, and empower volunteers with the right information, opportunities, and training. We will focus on matching skill sets with the new tiered system that will offer additional opportunities for engagement. The scheduled interviews are intended to create the best matches between skills, interests, and available volunteer responsibilities. We want to ensure the volunteer experience is rewarding for everyone involved.
Per the suggestion from some of the volunteers on Tuesday night, we will be posting the application today (Friday, Nov. 1). Lisa is currently working on a schedule, and Lee and additional ACC staff are focused on getting this launch organized.
Our staff respects and appreciates your dedication and passion for the animals. Each of us need to remember our united goal. During this review and restructuring process, we are moving forward with a spirit of mutual respect and improved communication. We invite our volunteers to do the same.
Together, we can make this work and I’m confident it can be a success.
Spring Schmidt
Acting Director
St. Louis County Department of Public Health
