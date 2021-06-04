BRIDGETON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The City of Bridgeton is boosting hundreds of paychecks for its city employees for the first time in years.
The city council approved the first pay raise since 2019 for part-time workers. About 80 percent of the city’s 200 employees will receive raises effective immediately. Last year, the city froze salaries in response to the pandemic.
A new police chief will take over in Bridgeton after Donald Hood is retiring after working with the department for 34 years. Major Mark Mossotti will take over as police chief and has also been with Bridgeton police for 34 years.
