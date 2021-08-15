BETHALTO, Ill. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people gathered in the Metro east Sunday night after three members of the same family were killed in a car crash.
The photos of John, Melissa and their 12-year-old son Dominic were displayed on the football field at the high school in Bethalto. Hundreds of people lit candles for the Cafazza family whose lives were cut short by a speeding driver, running through a stop sign. Watch above for the vigil.
