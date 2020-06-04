Hundreds gathered to march through Florissant Thursday in continued demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death.

FLORISSANT, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds gathered to march through Florissant Thursday in continued demonstrations against police brutality in the wake of George Floyd's death. 

The group started marching at the Flower Mills Shopping center, marched to the police department where they chanted for a while and they knelt down in solidarity on Lindbergh. The National Guard remained posted at the police department. And then group marched back.

