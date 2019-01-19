ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds marched for women's rights through downtown St. Louis Saturday.
Men and women letting their voices be heard, demanding equal pay and rights for all people across the nation.
Marchers in St. Louis say the time for change is now.
"We have just as many rights as men, and we're just as smart, and just as capable," marcher Natalie Richter said.
This year's women's march was geared toward action.
Organizers told News 4 St. Louis can be a leader in pressing for equality for all.
"We are ready for people to show up and support women. They say that we can't do, but we do everything," STL March for Women board member Dana Kelly said.
The St. Louis Women's march is put together and funded through local donations. This is the third year the march has been organized.
