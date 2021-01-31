BELLEVILLE, Ill. (KMOV.com) - An email was mistakenly sent to everyone who had an appointment Monday at the St. Clair County mass vaccination event that their appointment had been canceled, county officials told News 4.
Herb Simmons with St. Clair County Emergency Management Agency told News 4 the email was accidentally sent out Sunday afternoon to all 550 people scheduled to receive the vaccine Monday at the Belle Clair Fairgrounds.
However, Simmons said everyone affected will be contacted again to inform them Monday's event is not canceled and that their appointments are still on. The drive-thru site is set to run from Monday-Saturday, 8 a.m. - 8 p.m. All vaccinations are by appointment only.
News 4 is reaching out to St. Clair County officials to ask why a cancelation message was sent out.
Below is what was sent to affected residents:
If you are receiving an email or text which says your appointment for the COVID-19 vaccination has been cancelled for Monday, February 1, 2021 at the Belle-Clair Fairgrounds in Belleville, IL, please disregard the message.
Your appointment is still valid, so please show up at your scheduled time.
Thank you, and we apologize for this confusion.
