Hundreds help animals in need through the 5th annual 6K Park Run/Walk

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of runners and walkers went to Creve Coeur Lake Saturday to help out the St. Louis County Pet Adoption Center at the fifth annual 6K Park Run and Walk.
"Monetarily we don't necessarily ask for money to be given but more things like leashes, collars and toys for our pets," Anna Gall said.
Earlier this year, the center came under criticism. An audit showed a shortage of veterinarians and what many considered a higher-than-acceptable euthanasia rate plagued the center.
"I think we're back on track," St. Louis County Executive Sam Page said. "We've been following the recommendations of that audit and it was certainly disappointing but we're going in the right direction now."
