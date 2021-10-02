ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- It was masks on and a full house inside The Sheldon Concert Hall in Grand Center on Saturday. Hundreds came to celebrate the thousands of St. Louisans who lost their lives to COVID-19 over the last year and a half.
Requiem of Light Mass Choir kicked off the evening with songs tailored to lift spirits back up. Several at The Sheldon Saturday were not only celebrating, but paying tribute to the mothers, fathers, children and parents they've lost in the last year and a half.
Angela Kender, a St. Louisan who started the Missouri COVID-19 Memorial, says she's made it her mission the last 19 months to make sure those who lost their battle, aren't forgotten. She says she even spent time at the State Capitol working to get legislation passed to ensure the safety of Missourians as COVID still reigned in our communities. Saturday night, Kender remembered her mother who lost her battle in the intensive care unit at Barnes Jewish Hospital in June 2020.
"She was fierce and had survived many struggles in her life while maintaining a positive outlook that most people wouldn't have been able to keep. In my last conversation with her, she told me 'it's not going to win. I'm fighting,' and then four days later she was dead," Kender said.
Kender also spent her time listing off names of those lost in the community. She tells News 4 she's continuing to ensure they're never forgotten.
As of Saturday, a total of 2,481 St. Louis County and 586 St. Louis City residents have died from complications caused by the coronavirus.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.