Hundreds gather to honor St. Louis Firefighter Polson

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of people gathered Thursday to say their final goodbyes to a fallen St. Louis firefighter.
St. Louis Firefighter Bejamin Polson died nearly a week ago after a house partially collapsed on him in north St. Louis. Thursday was an emotional day as colleagues, city leaders, family and friends said their final goodbyes at Cathedral Basilica to the 33-year-old man.
Polson followed in his father's footsteps by becoming a firefighter with the city of St. Louis. A department that's known Ben since he was a child as he grew up in South City. He officially joined the department in 2019.
Over the last week, many describe Ben as a friend, a brother, a hockey player, but ultimately a servant of his people. A visitation was held Wednesday in South County brought firefighters from across the region. Fire Chief Dennis Jenkerson said each of them knows this is the scary reality they all face on the job.
"It's hard to explain to people why we do what we do. When things happen like this, you start questioning ‘why do we do this’," Jenkerson said.
Ben's uncle, Mark Polson, said he was a light to everyone he met and it's just a loss they'll never fully recover from.
"He was the best person ever. He made you laugh, dance, he fished," he Polson. "It's a loss that will never be recouped."
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.