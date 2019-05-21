ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds turned out in downtown St. Louis to protest the the Missouri legislature's passage of one of the country’s most restrictive abortion bill.
They gathered on the steps of the Old Courthouse and shutdown 4th Street.
There were a number of speakers, and the protesters carried signs and voiced their concerns.
But not everyone supported their cause.
Planned Parenthood advocates in Missouri, the ACLU of Missouri and other organizations put together this rally as part of a national Day Of Action.
