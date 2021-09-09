ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Hundreds of pro-choice supporters gathered downtown St. Louis in protest of Texas' latest restrictive abortion law.
The group gathered at the stairs of the Old Courthouse. Protesters carried signs while Mayor Tishaura Jones and Congresswoman Cori Bush were along the several speakers.
"When abortion rights are under attack what do we do. Stand up fight back," said Mayor Jones.
Planned Parenthood Advocates in Missouri and the ACLU of Missouri and other pro-choice groups gathered to #StoptheBans.
