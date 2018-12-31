ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Monday night, grieving families gathered in the pews of Williams Temple Church of God in north St. Louis to remember loved ones killed in 2018.
It was the 27th annual New Year’s Eve Candlelight Service, a yearly memorial to those who lost their lives to violence in St. Louis and St. Louis County.
During the service, the names of each victim will be read aloud; 186 from St. Louis and 59 from St. Louis County.
The number of homicides in St. Louis is down from 205 in 2017, but families on hand Monday night are desperate for an end to the violence plaguing the city.
“[I want to] get this hate out of my heart,” said Karen Jones, who lost her son this year. “I have a lot of resentment about my son being deceased. I have a lot of resentment [on behalf] of all these parents who lost children senselessly. I’d like to get this hate out of my heart. More importantly, I’d like for these kids to know they are loved.”
If the 186 number holds, it would be the lowest murder total in St. Louis since 2014. 2017’s 205 was the highest number of homicides this century.
