FARMINGTON, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- Visitation for a 7-year old boy who was killed when a pickup struck the horse-drawn buggy he was riding in was Monday.
The crash, which happened on July 11, killed the boy, Mervin Shirk, as well as seriously injured four of his family members.
The funeral is scheduled for Tuesday at the church for the Old Order Mennonite community Shirk belonged to.
Hundreds of Mennonites from outside the area are expected to arrive for the funeral as the community rallies around the grieving family.
"There was just a lot of people who heard about it of course and were contacting and wondering how they can help. Pastors from churches and some of the restaurants," said relative Clay Zimmerman.
At the community store operated by the Mennonite community there's a collection box for cash donations.
Thousands of dollars have been donated to help with medical bills, along with food and water for the hundreds expected from out of town to attend the funeral.
"Kentucky, Tennessee, western Missouri, many places where other communities like that order are established,” said St. Francois County Commissioner Harold Gallaher.
No charges have been filed yet against the 16-year old-driver of the pickup but the investigation is continuing.
Some of the men from the Mennonite community met with the teen. News 4 was told they told him there were no hard feelings, that they forgive him, and that they didn't want him carrying a heavy burden of guilt for the rest of his life.
The only member of the family to be released from the hospital was a 21-year-old woman who suffered a broken leg.
