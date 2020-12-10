ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The National Guard expects to test hundreds of Missourians Thursday and Friday for COVID-19 in St. Charles.
They are offering free testing at the Family Arena for all state residents.
The Missouri National Guard tells News 4 250 people preregistered and they expect around 700 people to be tested total for the two-day event.
"We have seen a rise in cases across Missouri, which is likely why we are seeing these increase in registrations because of the increase in cases. People want to know if they have covid or not and if they are safe to interact with other people," said Capt. Jeremy Idleman with the Missouri National Guard.
The National Guard will make three more stops in the area for free testing, in Warrenton, Perryville, and Hillsboro in the next week.
In January, the free testing will instead be coordinated by the Missouri Primary Care Association.
For more information on testing at the Family Arena, visit here.
