ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Doctors and nurses at St. Luke's Hospital lined up outside to cheer on St. Louis Metropolitan Police Department officer Dave Tenorio as he left following a lengthy battle with COVID-19.
Police Chief John Hayden and public safety director Jimmie Edwards were joined by other officers to celebrate Tenorio's recovery.
Tenorio stopped and took a moment to thank the hospital staff.
"I just want to tell them I'm forever grateful to them. Thank you all very much," he said.
Tenorio's a 26-year veteran of the police department and a motorcycle officer. He was at the front of the parade that celebrated the Blues Stanley Cup championship.
According to a hospital spokesperson, when Tenorio entered the hospital on April t he was so sick that doctors put him on a ventilator the first day. But it wasn't getting enough oxygen into his blood stream so doctors tried what the called, a last resort, and connected Tenorio to a machine called an ECMO, short for extracorporeal membrane oxygenation.
"Essentially a simplified heart-lung machine kind of like the heart lung machines we use every day in heart surgery," said cardiothoracic surgeon Dr. Jeremy Leidenfrost.
ECMO machines have been used in Italy and New York to treat COVID-19 patients. But Tenorio is the first patient at St. Luke's Hospital to be treated for the virus with the machine.
"It kept him alive long enough for his body to heal his lungs," said Leidenfrost.
After 24 days in the hospital, Tenorio was finally discharged and was escorted home in a procession of police cars and fire trucks.
Outside the hospital his wife, Kathy, thanked the doctors who treated her husband.
She also released a statement to the news media which said: “Praise God for this miracle! He worked through the hands of Dr. Jeremy Leidenfrost and the amazing team of doctors and nurses. We are so grateful to each one of them. The most painful part of this was the inability to visit Dave, to let him know he wasn’t alone. But he wasn’t alone. Every single day, these heroes were incredibly caring and compassionate to Dave, my family and me. We are humbled and thankful to the entire staff at St. Luke’s Hospital. We will hold them in our hearts for the rest of our lives.”
Leidenfrost said after the successful use of the ECHMO machine to treat Tenorio, doctors were planning to use it more. But he cautioned that only certain patients fit the criteria for its use.
