ST. CHARLES COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- Family, friends, and community members said their final goodbyes to a family of four, including two children, who were shot and killed days after Christmas.
Monday morning was a somber and painful moment for the loved ones of the Kasten family.
"We have to stay strong right now. It's what Kate would have wanted, and you know, she's getting me through it," said Rick Moeckel, Kasten's father.
Kate Kasten, her son Jonathan, her daughter Zoe, and her mother Jane Moeckel, known to her friends as Jane Campbell, were shot and killed inside Kate's St. Charles home on December 29. Kasten's boyfriend Richard Darren Emery has been charged with their murders.
The urns of Zoe, Jonathan, Kate and Jane were brought into the sanctuary at St. John's Lutheran Church in Ellisville Monday morning.
Previously On Jan. 3, loved ones and community members gathered outside of Harris Elementary School, where Zoe and Jonathan attended, to share fond memories of the Kasten family.
Hundreds of mourners also lined up to pay their respects during a visitation service for the family at Collier Funeral Home in Maryland Heights Sunday afternoon.
Monday, a similarly-sized crowd of mourners came to pay their respects, tragically some of them were children who lost their two friends Zoe and Jonathan.
"Zoe was probably the stronger, more outgoing, she was very athletic. Johnny was more, 'I want to build Legos and build things," Moeckel said. "It's never okay to kill anybody, let alone two kids… it's wrong."
The details surrounding the family's deaths has taken toll on many including neighboring police departments.
The family has already been through their share of tragedy. Kate's husband and the father of Zoe and Jonathon died in 2017 from cancer.
The Kasten family was buried at Jefferson Barracks National Cemetery. Details about where Moeckel will be laid to rest has not been released.
For the surviving family members, keeping their loved ones' memories alive is a priority.
Moeckel said he will live out one of Kate's dream in her honor.
"A boat trip down the river to Mobile, over to Key West, up the east coast, back into the Erie Canal, the Hudson, and come back to Chicago and then come back to St. Louis," he said. "That's going to happen. I'm going to dip into my savings that was going to go to her, and I will fund it through that and we're going to do that and probably invite people to come along."
