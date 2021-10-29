(KMOV.com) -- Missouri's Department of Elementary and Secondary Education announced more than 300 people have applied to receive a certification to become a substitute teacher in the last 10 days. The department submitted an emergency amendment on Oct. 19 so the new path to substitute certifications could go into effect sooner.
DESE said the state continues to experience substitute teacher shortages. As of Friday, 307 people have applied to receive a substitute certification from the state, DESE tells News 4.
The new path to substitute certification takes 20 hours of online training with DESE. Applicants still have to pass a background check but do not have to have 60 college credit hours like before.
DESE originally announced the alternate path to substitution certification in August. At that time, it was an emergency rule. Now that the amendment has passed, the new path to certification is a permanent one.
