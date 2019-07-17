ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) --- A voluntary recall has been issued for several hummus products due to Listera contamination concerns identified during a FDA inspection.
Pita Pal Foods triggered the recall Tuesday after Listeria was found in a product that wasn't finished at a manufacturing facility. The products are believed to be made between May 30 and June 25.
To see the full list of products impacted by the recall, click here.
No illnesses have been reported but the products are distributed nationwide and to the United Arab Emirates.
Anyone with question may call the company at 832-803-9295 or email products@pitapal.com.
