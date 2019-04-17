ST. CHARLES, Mo. (KMOV.com) – Hummingbirds are making their way back into the area.
Residents can get their yards ready by filling a hummingbird feeder with a mixture of one-part sugar to four-parts water. The Illinois Department of Conservation advised people to not use red food coloring or brown sugar to attract the hummingbirds.
According to the Missouri Department of Conservation, the best time to put up hummingbird feeders is around April 25, when rubythroats return to the area.
