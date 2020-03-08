Augusta, Georgia — Dan Peterson was late for his own memorial service – four years late. According to his brother, Jesse, Dan was ready to die back in 2016.
"And some little girl, who was 4 years old, said, 'Hi, old person,'" Jesse said.
That little giver-of-life was Norah Wood. Norah met Dan during his darkest days. As CBS News first reported in November of 2016, Dan's wife had just died — he was severely depressed — and he was out grocery shopping for himself here in Augusta, Georgia, when Norah spotted him.
As you can see on the security footage, she just randomly reached out to this total stranger. And then had the audacity to demand a hug.
"I said, 'A hug?!' I said, 'Absolutely!'" Dan said.
Norah got her hug and then asked her mom, Tara, to take a picture of her with her new friend.
"And his little lip quivered and he was teared up and it was just sweet," Tara said.
