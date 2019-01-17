ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Missouri Humane Society is urging pet owners to make sure their furry friends are safe in the heavy winds and dropping temperatures.
They released a list of tips, titled "Under 35? Bring them inside!"
- Bring pets inside: Just like people, cats and dogs are susceptible to hypothermia and frostbite and should not be left outside in the cold for prolonged periods of time.
- Provide a cozy space: Any outdoor animal requires a well-insulated, draft-free, appropriately sized doghouse with a sturdy, flexible covering to protect against icy winds.
- Press “paws” on pet injuries: Check your animal’s paws frequently for signs of cold-weather damage, such as a cracked paw pad or bleeding.
- Layer up your pup: If your dog has a thinner coat or seems bothered by cooler temperatures, consider a sweater or a dog coat.
- Prevent poisoning: Make sure to clean up any antifreeze spills or buildup quickly as it is poisonous and can cause serious health issues.
- Schedule a winter wellness exam: If your pet has not visited the veterinarian for his or her yearly wellness exam, now is the perfect opportunity.
To report an animal in distress, call the Humane Society of Missouri Animal Cruelty Hotline at (314) 647-4400. For more information on how to care for your pets during cold weather months, visit the Humane Society of Missouri website at www.hsmo.org.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.