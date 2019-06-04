WINFIELD, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- As the Mississippi River continues to rise, many local families have evacuated to safety.
However, the Humane Society of Missouri plans to send a rescue team Tuesday morning to search for any furry families members who may have been left stranded in Winfield, Mo.
The agency created a four-person crew after getting reports of pets stranded on rooftops and porches of flooded buildings.
“Having performed animal rescue, transport and sheltering following multiple hurricanes including Hurricane Florence last year, the Humane Society of Missouri’s Disaster Response Team is well prepared to respond in what may be another historic disaster,” said Humane Society of Missouri President, Kathy Warnick. “We are proud of the capabilities of our professional team and grateful to our donors who understand the importance of this life-saving work.”
The crew will be equipped with three trucks, two boats and one animal transport trailer that can hold up to 35 animals.
The rescued pets will be temporarily sheltered at the St. Louis headquarters.
For more information on the operation or how to help, click here.
