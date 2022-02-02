You have permission to edit this article.
Humane Society rescues nearly 60 animals from 'horrific' conditions in southwest Missouri

Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force made their first large rescue of 2022: 57 animals found in "horrific conditions" in Newton County, Missouri. 

The animals included Corgis, German Shepherds and Shar Peis. The animals were taken to a facility for health evaluations and treatments before they're put up for adoption. 

The task force also found some deceased animals at the property. Newton County is in southwest Missouri near Joplin.

