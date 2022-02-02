Humane Society rescues nearly 60 animals from 'horrific' conditions in southwest Missouri

NEWTON COUNTY, Mo. (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force made their first large rescue of 2022: 57 animals found in "horrific conditions" in Newton County, Missouri.
The animals included Corgis, German Shepherds and Shar Peis. The animals were taken to a facility for health evaluations and treatments before they're put up for adoption.
The task force also found some deceased animals at the property. Newton County is in southwest Missouri near Joplin.
The Humane Society is always looking for support. Click here to learn more.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.