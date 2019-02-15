BATES COUNTY , Mo. (KMOV.com) - The Humane Society of Missouri removed more than 40 dogs and cats from unsanitary conditions in a house in western Missouri.
The Humane Society teamed up with the Missouri Animal Cruelty Task Force for the rescue in Bates County. 21 dogs and 20 cats were kept inside a waste-filled, trash-strewn, dilapidated small house. Many of the animals were in crates with feces and urine-saturated newspaper, the organization said.
Some crates meant for one animal had two or more and two cats found in a crate outside the house were on the verge of death, the Humane Society said. Many others are sick.
Most of the animals had no access to running water and the Humane Society said no food appeared to be available to them.
The Humane Society said it is the third time in eight years that they have rescued animals from the property. After the most recent rescue, authorities arrested the owner.
The animals are being transported to Humane Society pf Missouri’s headquarters in South City where they will receive care. The organization hopes to put as many up for adoption as possible.
