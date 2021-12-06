Humane Society rescues 42 dogs from puppy mill in southern Missouri

ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) - The Humane Society's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued 42 dogs and puppies from a puppy mill in southern Missouri, the organization said.
The dogs were rescued from the Cedarcrest Kennel in Douglas County. The Humane Society says the kennel has a history of being a substandard breeder, has been targeted for violations by the Missouri Department of Agriculture and has been featured on the national "Horrible 100" list that ranks the worst dog breeders in the country. In 2020, the owner had a restraining order issued against her by Missouri Attorney General Eric Schmitt for violating the Animal Care Facilities Act.
Among the dogs rescued were Yorkies, Cairn Terries, Schnauzers and Irish Setters. Some of the puppies were only a few days old. To help support care for the rescued dogs, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.