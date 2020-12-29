ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Humane Society rescued 17 dogs from an unlicensed breeder in southern Missouri Tuesday.
The organization says its animal cruelty task force rescued the dogs from Oregon County, which is close the Arkansas state line.
The dogs are mostly medium-to-large breeds, including Australian Shepherds, Australian Terriers and other mixes. The Humane Society say they have been living in substandard living conditions.
The breeder originally agreed to give up more than 80 dogs, but before the Missouri Department of Agriculture arrived to claim them, the breeder had given 60 of the dogs to others and euthanized 21. After the rescue, only three dogs are with the breeder.
The Humane Society brought the dogs back to its main facility in South City for veterinary care. Once they are deemed healthy, as many as possible will be put up for adoption.
