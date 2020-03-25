ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri announced that pre-approved adopters can adopt a pet without going inside stores, rather through curbside pickup in order to maintain necessary social distancing requirements.
The organization launched a virtual adoption process after the 'stay-at-home' mandate was announced in St. Louis County and City.
Curbside pet pickup started on Wednesday, March 25. People interested in adopting can fill an online form at hsmo.org and pickup will be available daily from 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. at both shelter locations.
“If you are spending time at home and have been considering adding a new animal family member, we would like to make as many pet companion connections as we can,” said Debbie Hill, vice president of operations at the organization.
