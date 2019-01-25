(KMOV.com) - In February, the Humane Society is running a special for cats four months and older to get spayed or neutered at no cost.
The Spay and Neuter Incentive Program (SNIP) is a year-round subsidized program through the Humane Society.
Medical Director Travis Arndt said the surgery is important for animal’s health.
“it reduces the incidence of certain cancers. It decreases paometria, which is an infection of the uterus. It also reduces a lot of the unwanted behaviors that intact animals tend to have. Spaying and marking for cats. Aggression problems that can sometimes happen with dogs,” said Arndt.
The surgery costs $39.95 for cats and dogs who weigh less than 50 pounds. The surgeries are by appointment only, which can be made by calling 314-951-1534.
