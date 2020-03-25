Just one day after the Humane Society of Missouri said it will close to the public, they will start offering curbside pet adoption.
There will be 80 adorable animals available to adopt. People will need to come to the shelter on Mackland headquarters or the Best Buddy Pet Center in Maryland Heights.
Taking home one of the furry friends will reduce the number of animals still in the shelters. Adopters will have to fill out an interest form online. Once you see the pet you wan call the appropriate shelter, you'll go through an application process and interview.
The curbside pickup is by appointment only from 8:30 a.m. to 3 p.m. daily at both shelters.
The shelter asks that you don't bring any other pets with you and to stay in your car during the curbside process.
