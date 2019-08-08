ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Humane Society of Missouri is waiving adoption fees for adult cats this weekend.
In honor of International Cat Day, the animal rescue will require no fees for cats over 9 months old. Kittens, described as being under 9 months old, will have an $85 adoption fee.
The non-profit said a $10 rabies tag fee is not included.
The offer is valid at all Humane Society of Missouri locations through Aug. 11.
