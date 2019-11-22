ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) – The Humane Society of Missouri wants to help you find a furry friend ahead of the holidays.
Now through Nov. 24, the Humane Society of Missouri has waived the adoption fee for cats over 9 months old. Kittens under 9 months old will be available for a $75 adoption fee. The organization said all adoptions will come with a free bag of Purina cat toys while supplies last.
The felines are available at both the Macklind Avenue location in St. Louis and the Best Buddy location in Maryland Heights. Currently, there are 120 cats and kittens up for adoption.
The waived adoption fee and the $75 fee does not include a $10 rabies tag, according to the Humane Society of Missouri.
