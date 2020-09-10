ST. LOUIS (KMIOV.com) – The Humane Society of Missouri is waiving all adoptions fees for adult cats and reducing kitten adoption fees to $70 through the end of September!
The organization said they are offering the special because it is “kitten season,” which mean local shelters are filled with felines.
The adoptions include all necessary vaccinations, spay or neuter surgery and microchipping.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.