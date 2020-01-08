ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- 25 dogs and one cat were rescued from a hoarding situation in eastern Missouri.
Members of the Humane Society of Missouri's Animal Cruelty Task Force rescued the animals from a long-term hoarding situation after the owner had been dead for more than a week.
The owner's remains were removed by the coroner's office and the team made plans to safely remove the animals from the home.
The remains of at least one dog were also found inside the home.
The animals will be treated for severe neglect and malnourishment at the Humane Society's St. Louis facility.
When the animals are fully treated, they will be available for adoption.
Anyone interested in adopting a pet can view their full roster of adoptable animals here.
To report an animal who may be in danger or suffering from neglect or abuse, call local police and the Humane Society of Missouri's animal cruelty hotline at 314-647-4400.
