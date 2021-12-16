ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- One by one, the dogs walked off the Humane Society's Disaster Response Van Thursday afternoon.
The team brought 16 dogs from Bowling Green, Kenutcky, one of the towns hit hard by Friday's tornadoes.
“Our rescue team is seeing shelters with damage and animals in need of care and housing. By transporting these shelter pets to St. Louis, we free up valuable space and resources on the ground – while providing an opportunity for these animals to find forever homes," Humane Society of Missouri President Kathy Warnick said.
The dogs brought to St. Louis were dogs already at the shelters, helping free up space for the dogs found in the rubble and dogs whose owners have lost their homes.
After health checkups and a bit of acclimation, the dogs will be available for adoption. Check HSMO.org in the coming days to help give the dogs a home for the holidays.
