LINCOLN COUNTY (KMOV.com) -- The Humane Society of Missouri Cruelty Task Force discovered and rescued 80 cats and 29 dogs living in filthy conditions at a former animal shelter on Friday in Elsberry, Mo.
The Lincoln County Sheriff’s Office obtained a warrant Thursday to inspect the property and remove animals in jeopardy.
According to a press release, the animals were found throughout a three-room apartment littered with urine and feces.
The cats were found with fleas and had ear, eye, and upper respiratory infections. Many of the dogs were kept in kennels with visible tumors and long nails. There was little veterinary care provided to these animals.
Animal cruelty investigators with the organization said they worked with the owners years ago, encouraging proper care for animals at the shelter. After several unresolved citations, the Missouri Attorney General's office filed a lawsuit citing the alleged violations.
The cats and dogs will be transported to the Humane Society of Missouri’s headquarters in south St. Louis to receive individual treatment and care.
Pet toys, blankets, and towels can be donated to the location.
For more information on how you can help, click here.
